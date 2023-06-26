Virani to head up Rangers’ commercial operation

Ibrox latest

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Rangers are targeting continued growth

Karim Virani has been appointed Rangers’ new chief commercial officer as the club looks to accelerate its next phase of growth.

Virani brings over 15 years of commercial and marketing experience to Ibrox with a career spanning the sports, technology, financial services, telecommunications and broadcast sectors.

He joins the club from Socios.com, the world’s leading fan engagement platform, where he was director of global partnerships having previously served as chief commercial officer for English Premier League side West Ham United.

Previous roles have seen him work for NewDay, EE, Betfair and Sky. In addition, Virani is a non-executive director at Mental Health First Aid England.

“I am honoured to join this new Rangers executive team and support the delivery of James Bisgrove and the Rangers board’s exciting vision for the club,” he said.

“I am committed to leading a department that strives to deliver that vision for our supporters, whilst upholding the values of this historic and globally renowned club.

“I believe that Rangers has the potential to be one of the leading clubs in the world. I am confident that, together with the backing our supporters and club partners, we can achieve great things.”

Rangers’ incoming CEO James Bisgrove said: “Rangers have enjoyed commercial growth from £8m in 2018 to £29m in 2022, during a transformational period in our commercial activities and, with thanks to the incredible backing of Rangers supporters, and our club partners.

“Karim has the drive, experience and global network to accelerate the next phase of our growth strategy, and we look forward to welcoming him to Ibrox in August.

“Karim will inherit and lead a hugely talented and committed team across our commercial, digital and marketing functions.”