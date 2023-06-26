Tory demands Bailey be sacked over inflation record

Bank 'failure'

A former Conservative party chairman has called for the Governor of the Bank of England to be sacked for his “failure” to tackle inflation.

Sir Jake Berry accused Andrew Bailey of having been “asleep at the wheel” after failing to foresee the inflation crisis and making predictions which have been way off course.

The Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which sets interest rates, has received criticism from a number of sources for being slow to raise rates when inflation first took hold after the Covid pandemic.

The MPC last week increased the base rate to 5%, its 13th consecutive rise and adding hundreds of pounds a year onto British homebyers’ mortgages.

Sir Jake told GB News: “I was looking at the Bank of England’s predictions just from 18 months ago, and their prediction was that inflation will be 2%.

“Now it’s over 8%, or 10% depending on some measures, like the Bank of England has been asleep at the wheel.

“The United Kingdom central bank has acted far too slowly and mortgage payers and businesses are paying the price.”

He went on: “The problem he has is that every prediction that is being made is wrong.”

Referring specifically to Mr Bailey, he said: “The Government should be getting him in and talking about whether he has a plan other than just…ratcheting up the interest rates and mortgages on households. And if he doesn’t, then maybe it’s time to look for someone else who’s got a better plan.”

He added: “I just don’t think this crisis is going to be over in six months and that’s why I’ve been calling for a reintroduction of MIRAS (mortgage interest relief at source), which is a tax cut for everyone with a mortgage, or expanding SMI beyond people just on benefits to try and help families.”

He said there were predictions of a potential 10% drop in property prices in the next 12 months.

“That puts us on the brink of a financial crisis in terms of the amount of wealth that we have in this country invested in property. We absolutely have to act.

“I don’t think the approach frankly of Andrew Bailey at the bank or the Government wait and see approach is one that is serving my constituents.”

Mr Bailey last week admitted that “with the benefit of hindsight” he had “obviously” failed to act quickly enough on inflation.

He said: “All of us can learn lessons from this sorry episode”.

Despite criticism levelled at the Bank of England Governor, the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says he continues to support him in the role.

“There is, I think, a global concern about the persistence and stickiness of inflation, and the need for central banks to take strong action to take inflation down,” he told a summit on Thursday.

“The Bank of England has my support and the Government’s support to bring inflation back down to target.”

