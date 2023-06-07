Ten Scottish firms pitch at London Tech Week

ClimateTech

David Farquhar: delegate and presenter (pic: Terry Murden)

Ten Scottish climate technology companies are preparing to pitch to international investors at an event during London Tech Week.

Among the delegation is David Farquhar, CEO of vertical farming company Intelligent Growth Solutions who will also join climate science experts and investors on the Leaders Stage at LTW’s ClimateTech Summit.

The cohort’s departure follows the publication of a report outlining the economic opportunity associated with the growth of the climate tech sector.

Climate tech: mapping the landscape in Scotland, produced for Scottish Enterprise by the University of Edinburgh’s Edinburgh Climate Change Institute, notes that there are almost 600 climate tech companies with an annual turnover of nearly £16 billion either headquartered or registered in Scotland and employing over 30,000 people.

They are seeking a share of the $1.5 to $2 trillion of annual investment estimated to be available to climate tech companies by 2025.

Julie Roberts, climate tech lead at Scottish Enterprise, said: “Developing a thorough understanding of Scotland’s expanding climate tech sector will help capitalise on the opportunities it presents in terms of economic growth, investment, job creation and climate impact.

“The report highlights the importance of attracting international investment and supporting Scotland’s innovative high-growth businesses, both of which Scottish Enterprise is doing through our investor event in London.”

Jamie Brogan, head of climate partnerships at Edinburgh Climate Change Institute, said: “Our analysis shows the value climate tech is bringing to Scotland already in terms of building companies and attracting investment.

“It also highlights the huge future potential of climate tech in terms of both creating opportunities and leading the way in climate innovation.

“With the right enabling support in policy and investment, climate tech can deliver growth, job opportunities and benefits to communities across Scotland while making us a global leader in tackling climate change.”

Scottish companies pitching:

arbnco (Glasgow)

CCU International (Aberdeen)

Global Surface Intelligence (Edinburgh)

Krucial (Glasgow)

Intelligent Growth Solutions (Edinburgh)

iOPt (Glasgow)

Reath (Edinburgh)

Topolytics (Edinburgh)

Trade in Space (Edinburgh)

Trojan Energy (Aberdeen)