Talks propose sharp increase in council taxes

Leaked paper

By a Daily Business reporter |

High value homes could face a hike in council tax

Council tax bills could rocket under plans being discussed by Scottish ministers and local councillors.

Leaked proposals point to increases of up to 22% on higher value properties while the lower bands could rise by between 7.5% and 17.5%.

Changes to the top four rate bands would affect about one in four households.

The proposals were highlighted in a paper produced by the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities (Cosla) which noted the discussions between ministers and council leaders on tax reform.

It say the plans would be a “quick means to shift the burden of Council Tax toward those who can afford to pay their fair share”, the Daily Record reports.

Higher council taxes are already due to come in from next year on those who own second homes, and those who own properties that are remain empty.

Despite the planned hike in council tax, senior local authority sources warned that there would still be cuts to services.