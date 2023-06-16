Swiss tech group Zuhlke plans Scottish growth

Enterprise

Linda Scott: hired to boost client wins

Zühlke, a Switzerland-based tech consultancy and engineering group which played a critical role in the design and development of the NHS COVID-19 app, is due to announce a number of client wins in Scotland.

The company opened an office in Edinburgh last June and in April hired former CodeClan and West Lothian Chamber of Commerce executive Linda Scott as director of business development. She became its 12th employee in Scotland.

Edinburgh is Zühlke’s third office in the UK where it has built a client base that includes organisations like HSBC and NHS England.

CEO Wolfgang Emmerich says Edinburgh and Scotland are a natural location for the group: “We see exciting potential in Scotland, matching up with our sector focus across the UK and internationally.

“We were also impressed by the talent in Scotland, with multiple world-class universities producing high-quality computer science and engineering degrees. It is great to have Linda in place to support our growth plans.”

Ms Scott said: “Zühlke’s role in the development of the Covid app is well documented, and we are excited to bring the team’s talents to the Scottish scene. We have a number of client wins and senior hires in the pipeline, which we will be announcing later in the year.”