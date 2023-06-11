Sturgeon arrested in police probe into SNP finances

Ex-FM in custody

Nicola Sturgeon with husband Peter Murrell who was arrested and released earlier this year

Former First Minister and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon has been arrested as part of the police investigation into the party’s finances.

Ms Sturgeon was taken into custody for questioning and later released without charge, but prompting calls for Humza Yousaf, the current FM, to suspend her from the party.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 52-year-old woman has today, Sunday 11 June 2023, been arrested as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party.

“The woman is in custody and is being questioned by Police Scotland detectives.

“A report will be sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.

“The matter is active for the purposes of the Contempt of Court Act 1981 and the public are therefore advised to exercise caution if discussing it on social media.

“As the investigation is ongoing we are unable to comment further.”

On 5 April police arrested her husband Peter Murrell, the former SNP chief executive, who was released without charge.

The couple’s home near Glasgow was searched as well as the party’s headquarters in Edinburgh and documents were removed.

Police later seized a luxury motorhome from outside the home of Mr Murrell’s mother in Dunfermline.

Police outside the home of Ms Sturgeon and Mr Murrell in April

Two weeks later SNP treasurer Colin Beattie was arrested and released without charge.

The inquiry is focused on £600,000 of funds collected from members to support the independence campaign.

A spokesperson for Nicola Sturgeon said: “Nicola Sturgeon has today, Sunday 11 June, by arrangement with Police Scotland, attended an interview where she was to be arrested and questioned in relation to Operation Branchform. Nicola has consistently said she would co-operate with the investigation if asked and continues to do so.”

An SNP spokesperson said: “These issues are subject to a live police investigation. The SNP have been cooperating fully with this investigation and will continue to do so however it is not appropriate to publicly address any issues while that investigation is ongoing.”

Scottish Conservative Chairman Craig Hoy MSP, said: “Nicola Sturgeon and other senior SNP figures – including Humza Yousaf – must cooperate fully with this police investigation and commit to full transparency surrounding it.

“The SNP continue to be engulfed in murkiness and chaos. Humza Yousaf must now show some leadership and suspend his predecessor from the SNP.

“The SNP set that precedent when politicians such as Michelle Thomson and Natalie McGarry were under investigation and must do so again here.

Craig Hoy: SNP engaged in murkiness and chaos (pic: Terry Murden)

“This extremely serious matter is continuing to escalate and the result is that the SNP are totally distracted at the worst possible time. This is the time they should be focused on the real priorities facing the people of Scotland, such as the cost-of-living crisis, fixing our NHS and strengthening our economy.”

Shadow Secretary of State for Scotland Ian Murray said: “This is a deeply concerning development and the Police Scotland investigation must be allowed to proceed without interference.

“For too long, a culture of secrecy and cover-up has been allowed to fester at the heart of the SNP.

Ian Murray: secrecy and cover-up at the SNP (pic: Terry Murden)

“The same culture that leads to police tents in front gardens created the deeply dysfunctional government that is currently failing Scots.

“Humza Yousaf must urgently come clean on what he knows – the people of Scotland deserve answers.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “Obviously we can’t comment on a live police investigation and justice must be allowed to take its course.

“It’s fair to say that today’s events will have huge ramifications both for the SNP and the future of Scottish politics.”

Ms Sturgeon becomes the second First Minister of Scotland to be arrested by police following her predecessor Alex Salmond’s arrest in 2019.

