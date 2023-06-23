Update:

Strathspey Capital acquires Speirs Gumley

| June 23, 2023
Lorraine MacDonald and Stuart Pender

Strathspey Capital will become Scotland’s largest factoring business after acquiring Glasgow-based Speirs Gumley.

The acquisition brings the total number of units managed by the Strathspey Group to over 86,000 across Scotland.

Speirs Gumley is predominantly a factoring business with 32,000 units under management in Glasgow and Edinburgh, the vast majority of which are in Glasgow.

It manages around 4,000 properties in the capital, including the Quartermile development.

Strathspey is the parent company of James Gibb Property Management, which operates in the central belt, Dundee and Aberdeen and currently manages around 54,000 properties.

The combined strengths and scale of Speirs Gumley and James Gibb will further elevate Strathspey’s capabilities.

Stuart Pender, chairman of Strathspey Capital, said: “This transaction unites two of the strongest businesses and management teams in the sector.

“We remain open to future acquisitions and are actively seeking further opportunities to expand both in Scotland and south of the border.”

Speirs Gumley and James Gibb will continue to operate as separate businesses and brands, led by CEOs Lorraine MacDonald and David Reid respectively. Ms MacDonald, current owner of Speirs Gumley, will also join the board of Strathspey Capital.

