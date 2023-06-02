Stocks and oil higher after US debt ceiling deal

Markets: LIve

8.30am: Global markets

Equity markets opened higher after US senators voted to suspend the federal debt limit and helped rstore investor confidence.

In London the FTSE 100 built on last night’s gains and in the first half hour was trading about 30 points higher at 7,520.85. Brent crude, the international benchmark, is also higher, up 1.1% to more than $75 a barrel.

Equity markets in the US ended on a positive note, with both the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 closing at their highest points in more than nine months.

The upbeat sentiment was attributed to encouraging economic data and progress on raising the federal debt ceiling which prompted strong market gains in Asia.

US senators voted to suspend the federal debt limit Thursday, capping weeks of fraught negotiations to eliminate the threat of a disastrous credit default just four days ahead of the deadline set by the Treasury.

At the close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.47%, while the S&P 500 climbed 0.99%. The tech-focussed Nasdaq Composite was ahead 1.28% by the closing bell.

AI mania has prompted sharp rallies in the wake of Nvidia’s stellar results. Retail traders have ploughed $285m into the company over the past week.

Investors piled into AI firms such as Palantir Technologies, Marvell Technology and UiPath, data from Vanda Research shows.

The FTSE 100 ended the day 44.13 points higher at 7,490.27.

In Tokyo early today the Nikkei 225 index was up 1.1%. The Shanghai Composite was up 0.8%, while the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was up 3.7%.

The pound was quoted at $1.2536, against $1.2523 at the London equities close on Thursday.