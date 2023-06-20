Sterling hires Pattison from ScS in landmark year

Retail

By a Daily Business reporter |

John Pattison: key hire

Home furnishing company Sterling Furniture Group has marked its 50th anniversary with the appointment of John Pattison as chief executive. He will take the helm at the Tillicoultry-headquartered group in August.

Originally from Glasgow, Mr Pattison, 53, has operated as a board director for more than 20 years, having most recently spent almost four years as commercial director at Sunderland-based sofa and furniture retailer ScS.

He launched ScS’s aspirational botanicals range, led the partnership with designer Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen and initiated its concept stores now being rolled out across the UK

His appointment at family-owned Sterling follows an intensive and competitive recruitment process.

The company continues to trade well in tough conditions and has begun a programme of investment by relaunching its flagship store at Tillicoultry under the Sterling Home brand.

In other developments at Sterling, members of the third generation of the family are now also working in the business, including deputy managing director Lesley Graham’s two sons, Murray and Euan and her nephew, George, who have been appointed as directors.

Current managing director Gordon Mearns will work closely with Mr Pattison during his initial months in post, to ensure a smooth management transition.

Mr Mearns is stepping down from Sterling after two decades at the helm, during which time he grew the company to include 600 staff working across ten showrooms.