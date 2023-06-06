Smith accuses SNP-Greens of failing tourism

Red tape attack

Liz Smith: the SNP-Green Government is short-changing the tourism sector

The SNP-Green government will be accused of failing to support Scotland’s tourism sector in a Scottish Conservative led debate in Holyrood.

Shadow Finance and Economy Secretary Liz Smith will use her party’s parliamentary time to challenge SNP-Green ministers for imposing more burdensome regulation on the industry.

Ms Smith is set to criticise policies such as the short-term lets licensing scheme and will say the government has failed to address infrastructure weaknesses in Scotland’s rural and island areas, such as the dualling on the A9, which has a knock-on effect for tourism in key hotspots across the country.

Ms Smith said: “The tourism sector is absolutely vital to the future growth and success of Scotland’s economy.

“However, the industry is being failed at every turn right now by a SNP-Green government, who do not even have a dedicated tourism minister in place any more, but find room for a minister for independence.

“Those ministers picking up the burden continue to bring forward a slew of regulations that undermine tourism businesses and saddle them with additional costs and red tape.”

Ms Smith will say that the attitude to tourism is symptomatic of an “anti-business agenda running through the heart of the SNP-Green coalition.”

She said: “They have failed to pass on 75% rates relief to our leisure, hospitality and retail businesses which has left them at a disadvantage compared with their UK counterparts, and that impacts negatively on our tourism sector.

“Our rural and island communities in particular have been deeply damaged by their failures.

“From the ferry scandal, which has left islands without lifeline services, rowing back on promises to dual key routes, and failing to deliver on their superfast broadband programme, this is a government which is not on the side of our rural areas where many of tourism hotspots are.

“The SNP-Green government has been short-changing the tourist industry for years.

“They must now urgently provide a blueprint for how they intend to repair that damage, and begin by listening to the concerns of the local residents and tourism businesses that they have let down so badly.”

The Scottish government will point to its New Deal for Business group as an example of how the First Minister intends to “reset” the relationship with business.

Tourism is now part of the remit of Richard Lochhead who was appointed Minister for Small Business, Innovation and Trade.