Slater skips DRS liability to step up war on waste

New recycling move

Lorna Slater: urged industry to continue backing Circularity Scotland though it has no income

Circular Economy Minister Lorna Slater has embarked on a new phase in the war on waste with tougher rules on fly tipping, litter thrown from cars and a charge on single-use items such as coffee cups.

New legislation aims to tackle the throwaway culture and increase reuse and recycling rates. It will give local councils the power to set recycling targets and ban the disposal of unsold consumer goods that would otherwise end up in landfill.

The Scottish Government will work with local authorities on an updated national Code of Practice for household waste recycling, to improve consistency of services and increase the quality and quantity of recycling collected.

Fresh from her battles over the now-delayed deposit return scheme, Ms Slater said: “I want everyone in the country to experience a modern, easy to use waste service that makes it easy for people to do the right thing for the planet.

“The Circular Economy Bill with give local Councils and the Scottish Government the powers they need to transform our economy and tackle throwaway culture.

“Of course, the best way of tackling waste is to not create it in the first place. There are huge economic opportunities in the circular economy and we have already seen businesses in Scotland creating jobs by turning what we might otherwise throw away into valuable new products and services.

“This legislation will support the growth of more green businesses and community organisations while cutting waste and climate emissions.”

Publication of the bill follows Ms Slater’s appearance before Holyrood’s net zero, energy and transport committee which grilled her on the DRS and specifically the future of Circularity Scotland, the not-for-profit business set up to administer the scheme.

MSPs wanted to know about its immediate future, now that the scheme will not begin operating until October 2025 at the latest. They asked about funding arrangements and whether it will get support from the government.

The company last year raised £9 million from the state-backed Scottish National Investment Bank, a sum matched by Bank of Scotland.

CSL has hired dozens of staff, including its £300,000-a-year chief executive, and has distributed millions of pounds in contracts to build IT systems and recycling plants. It will earn no income until the DRS begins operating.

Liam Kerr, the Conservative MSP, pointed out businesses would be unlikely to continue paying fees to CSL as a result of the changes.

Liam Kerr: Businesses would be unlikely to continue paying fees to CSL

Ms Slater said Holyrood will not provide additional funding to CSL and said it was for industry to decide how it moves forward, but she urged businesses to continue supporting it.

She said: “CSL is a private not-for-profit company which is industry led and designed to be funded by industry so it would not be appropriate for SG to fund the company.

“However, as we intend to go forward with the scheme in 2025 and as the UK government have said they intend to go forward with a scheme in 2025 they will also need a scheme administrator. They will also need to develop the expertise we already have.

“It is now a question for the producers of the UK at large to decide whether the smoothest path for the implementation of a UK-wide DRS is to keep CSL in continuity, which I would encourage them to do.”

Edward Mountain, the Conservative convenor of the committee, said: “CSL have day-to-day living costs for keeping going. Industry knows there is no scheme going until 2025. Some parts of industry pay quite a lot of money. Do you think they are just going to continue to fund them on the chance they will be needed in 2025?

“That is quite speculative or do you think that is a reasonable business investment? It is a punt to fund that level of salaries and costs on the basis that the organisation may be part of the new scheme that comes out.”

Ms Slater said: “The smoothest path to UK launch is to keep that expertise that CSL has created and keep that going forward. It is for industry to decide whether the smoothest path for them is to keep CSL going until that 2025 launch or whether they wish to take another route.”

CSL last week contradicted the government and said it could have launched the DRS scheme even after the UK government demanded that no glass containers should be included.

The Scottish government decided to delay the launch from March next year until at least October 2025, when a UK-wide system could come into operation.

Following the decision to delay, CSL said its board was considering the impact that it would have on its operations and staff.

Ms Slater re-affirmed the government’s position on compensation claims by saying: “We do not consider any action we have been required to take gives rise to any obligation to pay compensation.”