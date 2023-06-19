Rodgers ready for second spell as Celtic coach

Parkhead hire

Brendan Rodgers: simple decision

Brendan Rodgers has returned for a second spell as coach at Parkhead after signing a three year contract with Celtic.

The Northern Irishman, 50, replaces Australian Ange Postecoglou, who left for Tottenham this month after winning the domestic treble.

Coaches John Kennedy and Gavin Strachan will remain in Glasgow to help the Scottish Champions progress in European competition.

Talking to the club’s website, he said: “When I was given the privilege of being asked to join the club again, it was a very simple decision for me and my family.

“We have enjoyed some great times at Celtic before and this will be my goal again, to deliver good football, ensure we have a team we all love to watch and ultimately bring more success to our fans.

“Ange has done some brilliant work across the last two years and I will be doing all I can to maintain Celtic’s momentum as we face into all our domestic and European challenges.

“We have a hugely impressive and talented group of players and staff at the club, and I am really looking forward to meeting up with them all and then getting straight down to work.”

Rodgers won seven domestic trophies during his first spell at Celtic from 2016 to 2019 but left controversially to join Leicester City, prompting some Celtic fans to turn against him.

He led Leicester to their first FA Cup triumph and the Europa Conference League semi-finals but was sacked in April as they failed to live up to their Premiership winning form and plummeted down the table.

Principal shareholder Dermot Desmond said: “Our aim at Celtic will always be to bring individuals of the highest calibre to the club to achieve our objectives, and in appointing Brendan we believe we have again brought that quality to the club.

“Brendan is a very talented manager, he has huge experience at the highest levels and is a man who knows how to win and do so in style.

“As we enter another exciting period I am sure he will tackle the opportunities ahead with his characteristic focus, drive and determination.”