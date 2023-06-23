Retail rise shows shoppers coping with inflation

Markets: Live

UK retail sales unexpectedly rose in May from April, suggesting most consumers were coping with high inflation’s squeeze on their spending power, according to official figures published on Friday.

The Office for National Statistics said retail sales volumes rose by 0.3% on the month, following a rise of 0.5% in April and defying forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists for a fall of 0.2%.

“Retail sales grew a little in May, with online shops doing particularly well selling outdoor goods and summer clothes, as the sun began to shine,” ONS senior statistician Heather Bovill told Reuters.

Charlie Huggins, manager of the Quality Shares Portfolio at Wealth Club, commented: “Consumer spending remains robust in the face of inflationary pressures and results from retailers themselves back this up. Earlier this week Next upgraded its profit expectations on the back of much stronger than expected trading. The big question is how much longer this can persist?

“Mortgage rates have increased significantly in recent weeks and inflation is at risk of becoming entrenched. This doesn’t bode particularly well for consumer confidence in the back half of the year. At that point retailers may really start to feel the pinch.

“But for now, the UK consumer continues to defy the doom mongers”

Hotel Chocolat

Chocolate retailer Hotel Chocolat said it expects to post an underlying marginal pretax loss for 2023 as its cost base efficiencies are coming through later than anticipated.

It expects the squeeze on consumers to produce lower sales and pretax profit in 2024.

The firm sees its pretax figure for the year to the end of June missing market expectations of underlying pretax profit of around £300,000. It had previously expected to break even.

Global markets

Wall Street had a mixed session, with the Dow Jones flat but the Nasdaq rising 0.95% and the S&P 500 adding 0.37% as eight of the top 10 big tech stocks were in positive territory.

Asian markets showed no sign of confidence, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng tumbling 1.9%, Tokyo’s Nikkei sliding 1.4% and the Shanghai Composite falling 1.3%.

“Global markets have continued to struggle over the last 24 hours,” said Henry Allen at Deutsche Bank.

“Several factors have been behind this, but the biggest was the dawning realisation for investors that central banks are set to keep hiking rates into the second half of the year, particularly after a surprise 50bps move from the Bank of England.”