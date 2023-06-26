Rangers to take SPFL to court with SFA approval

cinch dispute twist

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Dispute: Douglas Park

Rangers’ dispute with the SPFL over the cinch sponsorship deal has taken a new twist with the Scottish FA giving the club the go ahead to take the league’s governing body to court.

The long-running saga dates back to 2021 when the agreement was signed by SPFL managing director Neil Doncaster.

Rangers argued the new deal conflicted with an arrangement already in place with now former chairman Douglas Park’s Motor Group, and as such they were unable to use any cinch branding on kits, around the stadium or during live matches and interviews.

The Court of Session agreed with Rangers, forcing an amendment of the contract between cinch and the SPFL which then excluded the Light Blues, allowing them to ignore the advertising requirements followed by the other 11 clubs.

At the time, Doncaster said: “Under the terms of the revised cinch contract, Rangers are no longer required to participate by providing the sponsorship inventory that they have so far not provided, whilst, crucially, the overall income to Scottish football is expected to remain materially unchanged over the original five-year term of the sponsorship.”

Rangers were expecting to receive an apology from the SPFL as well as legal costs being covered but both have yet to materialise, according to The Herald newspaper, prompting the unprecedented move by the SFA to allow the court battle to kick-off.