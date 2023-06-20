Quinn joins Consenna as non-executive director

Tech consultancy

Consenna, which works with global technology brands to drive sales through their channel partners, has appointed Charles Quinn as non-executive director.

Mr Quinn brings over 20 years senior executive leadership experience at some of the world’s most successful technology brands, including Dell, HP and Microsoft. In recent years, he has advised a cross section of growth technology businesses and worked closely with the investment community.

He said: “My task will be to complement Consenna’s established qualities with my own skills in helping organisations maximise their potential within ever-changing markets.”

Douglas Jeffrey, chairman and founder at Consenna, added: “The arrival of Charles is a boost to our ambitions, a further asset to our customers and an affirmation of our commitment to doing world-class business in a world-class way. We aim to grow by empowering our customers with the technology and programmes that strengthen their success with channel partners.”