Public law specialist Killen joins Harper Macleod

Law firm Harper Macleod has strengthened its public, parliamentary and administrative law expertise with the appointment of Fiona Killen.

With a background in both contentious and non-contentious matters, she is one of just a few lawyers in Scotland to be consistently ranked in Chambers & Partners’ top tier for both administrative & public law and parliamentary & public affairs. She features in Legal 500’s Hall of Fame for parliamentary & public affairs.

Ms Killen has worked in the Scottish Parliament, UK Parliament and the US Senate in legal and political roles, and in higher education, as well as more than 20 years in private practice.

She was a member of the Scottish Government’s Human Rights Leadership Task Force and sits on the Law Society’s sub-committees on constitutional law, human rights, privacy law and its freedom of information working group.