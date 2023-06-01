Property agent Maclennan unveils new venture

Agency launch

Fergus MacLennan: changes to the way we work

Property agent Fergus Maclennan is branching out on his own after leaving Cushman & Wakefield where he has been head of its Glasgow business space agency.

After nine years at the national chain and more than 20 years of corporate experience across all aspects of the commercial property market, he has launched Adapt Commercial Property.

Mr Maclennan, who is, also a director at Partick Thistle Football Club, has handled some of the largest office deals in Glasgow, recently acting on behalf of Aecom, Morgan Stanley, Virgin Money, GAP Group, Experian, BDO and Interpath Advisory. He had undertaken HQ acquisitions on behalf of Scania, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Douglas Laing.

He said: “It’s been all change over the last three years with the global pandemic resetting the way we live, work and do business. This has left landlords, investors and occupiers in a state of flux in a commercial property market that must also now adapt.”

He noted that Glasgow is still experiencing the lowest return-to-office rates in the UK.

“Adapt Commercial Property has been set up to assist businesses through these daunting workplace decisions, to support clients to find the right solution.”

Charles Dady, international partner and head of national office leasing at Cushman & Wakefield, said: “We wish Fergus every success in his new venture and look forward to working with him on projects in the future.

“It has been a pleasure to have worked with Fergus over the last nine years and he leaves the firm with our very best wishes.”