Parkmead FD leaves ‘by mutual agreement’

Board departure

Departing: Ryan Stroulger

Ryan Stroulger, finance director at energy company Parkmead, has left the company by mutual agreement.

Mr Stroulger has been a key member of Aberdeen-based Parkmead’s management team since its foundation as an energy business in 2010.

He was appointed commercial director of the group at the age of 25, prior to taking up his current post

His departure was confirmed in a single line of a statement welcoming Andrew Smith, managing director of the renewables division, to the board.

In the statement, it said: “Parkmead also reports that Ryan Stroulger’s employment with the company has ended by mutual agreement.”

Donald Wilson, group financial controller has assumed full responsibility for the group’s finance function.

He trained and qualified with PwC and has some 13 years of experience working in finance in the energy sector. He latterly spent four years at NEO Energy, prior to joining Parkmead in 2020.