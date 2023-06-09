Overseas hiring boosts Azets audit by 200

Recruitment

Bernadette Higgins: providing opportunities

Azets, the accountancy firm, has appointed 33 permanent audit seniors from across Africa under a new international recruitment scheme.

There are plans to hire 66 additional auditors this coming autumn and Azets plans to further increase its number of international recruits next year to more than 200 by the end of 2024.

Azets is partnering with GAP Talent, the international recruitment specialist, on the pioneering scheme which plans to recruit 99 newly-qualified accountants from South Africa, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Kenya, Zambia, and Lesotho. Scotland is expected to receive approximately 10% of the intake.

Bernadette Higgins, head of audit in Scotland, said: “By partnering with GAP Talent, we are providing opportunities for dozens of talented people to join a growing international firm.

“Our purpose is to improve the lives of our colleagues, clients and communities in a sustainable way, and this long-term initiative aligns with that, underpinned by our investment in people and Talent Development.

“We understand that relocating to a new country can be overwhelming, and the support we provide our international recruits extends beyond professional development.”

Under the international recruitment scheme, candidates are hired on three-year visas, which can be extended to five. Visa applications are processed by Azets’ HR Consultancy, with interviews taking place remotely and in-person.

Recruits are assigned a buddy and the onboarding process includes corporate and residential inductions, as well as support in finding accommodation.

Kaleen Pillay, a chartered zccountant from Johannesburg, relocated to the UK to join Azets earlier this year, said: “I have experience working with clients and firms from South Africa, Australia, and the USA, so the opportunity to live and work in the UK was hugely exciting.

“The prospect of leaving home to move abroad and join a new firm is daunting, but Azets and GAP Talent have been patient and compassionate in answering all the questions I had regarding the company, the UK itself, and the visa process.”

Eilidh Black, Regional Talent Acquisition Manager, added: “The recruitment climate is tough, particularly in the Audit space.

“Forward-thinking firms like Azets are continually looking at solutions to these challenges, and our partnership with GAP Talent enables us to reach an entirely new market of talented and qualified candidates who share our growth ambition and want to take advantage of new opportunities, just as Kaleen did.”