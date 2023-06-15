Optima makes key hire in plan to double staff

Analytics

Optima Partners, the analytics driven consultancy based in Edinburgh, has appointed Martin Dowson, pictured, as managing director of consulting,

He has experience in business transformation at firms such as Accenture, BT and Lloyds Banking Group and is the latest key hire in Optima’s plans to double headcount to more than 100 across its three UK bases by the end of this year.

Optima Partners recently secured a £2.3 million from capital investor BGF and earlier this year announced the opening of its third office, in Bristol, adding to its Edinburgh and central London sites. It has plans to expand into Europe already under way.

CEO and founder of Optima Partners, Alan Crawley, said: “Businesses need significant shifts when it comes to making marked improvements, not tweaks around the edges, and Martin has a track record of success in business transformation.

“We have hit the ground running this year and are on track for a major expansion which Martin is a key part of and we are delighted to welcome him to the team.”