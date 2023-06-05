Oil ban will not risk energy security, says Reynolds

Labour pledge

Shadow Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds has rejected claims that the UK needs to continue producing oil and gas in order to guarantee the country’s energy security.

Current licences to drill in the North Sea will not be revoked but there will be no further development in the region, he said. A ban would be imposed “from day one” of a Labour government.

Speaking to Daily Business after addressing a business forum in Edinburgh, Mr Reynolds said he “understands” the concerns of the oil and gas sector, but said more jobs would be created in renewables and that it was imperative that the UK “invests in the future”. He said energy security would be guaranteed by the switch to green power.

He admitted, however, that none of the majors had so far publicly backed Labour’s policy, though he hinted that there may be some support when the party unveils its energy strategy next week.

His comments were in defiance of industry leaders and the trade unions who fear Labour’s policy will adversely impact on investment and jobs.

GMB leader Gary Smith told his union’s annual conference that “the UK’s energy sector needs ‘plans not bans’.”

He added: “We still import too much from the rest of the world. We have to fix and secure our energy supply if we are to face down threats from authoritarian regimes in the world and find a workable way to achieve net-zero.

“But, our future requires a mix of energy sources – new nuclear, renewables, hydrogen, and oil and gas. It would be a huge mistake to put all the nation’s eggs in one energy basket.”

Mr Reynolds told the SCDI Forum in Edinburgh: “It is not about turning off oil and gas overnight. It will run until 2050.

“But the alternatives are so much more compelling and will create more jobs than the oil and gas sector.”

He said he understood the anxiety about transitioning to renewables but said Britain could not afford to miss the opportunities that are presented.

“We have been talking about this since the beginning of the year. I understand that it is a difficult question.

“By spelling out the policy now we can remove the uncertainty.”

In a speech to the GMB conference in Brighton on Tuesday, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will promise cleaner, safer work, lower bills and better infrastructure for Britain.

He will say that a Labour government will harness the technologies and opportunities of the future to create good, well paid jobs and wrestle back control of Britain’s energy security.

“The world around us is changing, and changing fast,” he will say. “President Biden once said, ‘when I hear climate change, I think jobs’. When Labour sets out its mission for Britain to become a clean energy superpower next week, we are thinking jobs too.”

Shadow Scottish Secretary for net zero, energy and transport Liam Kerr will lead a debate in Holyrood this week arguing that turning the taps off in the North Sea would be an act of “economic self-harm”.

He will insist this will force the nation to satisfy domestic demand for oil and gas by imports from overseas, increasing the UK’s carbon footprint and exposing the country to turbulent regimes such as Russia.

During Wednesday’s Holyrood debate, the Scottish Conservatives will argue that a just, fair and managed transition to net zero needs to be done in conjunction with the UK’s “world-leading oil and gas industry, which inevitably will form part of our energy mix for years to come”.

The will condemn the “un-evidenced, ignorant” policies of Labour and the SNP.

“The SNP-Greens take a similarly naïve and short-sighted stance to Labour, meaning that the Scottish Conservatives stand alone in defending North East Scotland, our energy security and the livelihoods and jobs of tens of thousands of Scots,” said Mr Kerr.