Morham + Brotchie acquired by Cumbria firm

Surveyors tie-up

Ewan Slight, Alan Harper, Bryon Tyson and Tom Lamb

Morham + Brotchie, a quantity surveying and cost consultancy based in Edinburgh, has been acquired by Cumbria-headquartered A Lamb Associates.

The deal will take the combined headcount to more than 50 and scale the capabilities of both firms in Scotland and England.

ALA’s Byron Tyson and Tom Lamb become directors of M+B, whilst the existing leadership team is being retained.

Alan Harper has been promoted to chairman, David Anderson takes on the role of managing director, while Ewan Slight and Euan Watson will continue in their director roles.

Mr Harper said: “We’ve been familiar with the team at ALA for some time, and have always valued the synergy and cultural alignments between our two organisations.

“Our shared values made taking this step feel natural for both parties, and it represents an opportunity for two well-established QS consultancies to share best practice, develop talent and provide market-leading services to our clients. The future is bright.”

Napthens acted as legal adviser to A Lamb Associates. Morton Fraser provided legal advice to M+B’s shareholders.

Founded in 1876, M+B handles traditional building and complex one-off projects. Its roster of clients includes National Museums of Scotland; Scottish Historic Buildings Trust; Historic Royal Palaces; The Royal Household and National Trust of Scotland.

It has been involved in projects such as the Queen’s Gallery in Edinburgh for the Royal Household; the National Museum of Flight; The Johnnie Walker Experience in Princes Street, Edinburgh; Gala Fairydean Stadium; Lindores Abbey Distillery; and the Robert Burns Museum.

Established in 1996, ALA is a family-owned consultancy that has grown from its roots in the oil and gas pipeline sector to offer commercial services across the construction industry.

ALA specialises in major construction, infrastructure and energy projects worldwide.