McKiddie joins investment team at Archangels

Syndicate

Archangels, the business investor syndicate, has appointed Daniel McKiddie as investment manager to join its executive team.

Mr McKiddie, a chartered accountant spent eight years at PwC. His most recent role was as investment manager at Inverleith.

He will work alongside senior investment manager, Shaolei McKie in managing analysis, fundraising support and exit strategies for its investment portfolio of Scottish life sciences and technology businesses.

David Ovens, joint MD at Archangels, said: “The recruitment of Dan gives us the additional capacity we need within the team to thoroughly assess quality deal-flow, whilst supporting and realising value within the existing portfolio.

“His engineering and accounting background provides an ideal skillset as we continue to invest in Scotland’s most exciting technology and life sciences businesses.”

Mr McKiddie said: “It’s an exciting time to join Archangels as its patient capital approach to supporting Scottish life sciences and technology businesses is more crucial than ever.

“Scotland has the potential to be a world-leading hub for those sectors and I’m looking forward to working with the team, the portfolio businesses and the membership to support that ambition.”