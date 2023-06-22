Update:

New boss' target

Making Champions League impact is goal for Rodgers

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter | June 23, 2023

Euro vision: Brendan Rodgers

New Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers says making an impact in the Champions League is his goal after returning to Parkhead for a second spell.

The Northern Irishman became the Hoops’ highest-ever paid manager when he agreed to replace Ange Postecoglou, Rodgers coming back to Parkhead just over four years after quitting for Leicester City.

He won seven trophies in his previous stint including back-to-back Trebles and while domestic dominance is high on his wish list, it’s the Champions League where he really wants to see Celtic make a name for themselves.

“What you have is a young, hungry squad who, if they can keep that mentality, can continue to achieve,” he said. “Europe is always a big factor for this club. Can we develop the team to do something in Europe?

“Domestically, it’s always important, that’s your bread and butter, so it’s about being dominant in Scotland and transferring that into Europe and see if we can achieve something. The league will start and then very quickly you’re into the Champions League. It’s a really exciting time for the club.

“My experiences of those games when I was here before were incredible with the atmosphere. We want to see if we can make an impact in Europe.

“It’s always a challenge at the really highest level but we want to go in there and see if we can progress and show our good side.”

The first signing of the new Rodgers era has already been completed with Norwegian Odin Thiago Holm, 20, completing a £3m move to the east end of Glasgow, the midfielder signing a five-year deal from Valerenga.

