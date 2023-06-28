MacRae takes helm as CEO at Glenmorangie

Whisky

Thomas Moradpour and Caspar MacRae

Caspar MacRae, currently global marketing and business development director at LVMH-owned Glenmorangie Company, will succeed Thomas Moradpour as president and CEO

After five years at the helm, Mr Moradpour is taking the lead role at champagne brand Dom Pérignon, also part of LVMH.

Glenmorangie, whose brands include the eponymous single malt and Ardbeg Islay single malt, has more than doubled profits under Mr Moradpour’s leadership.

Mr MacRae, who has worked closely with Mr Moradpour, has 20 years’ industry experience. As head of its marketing and commercial teams since 2018, he has overseen the transformation of the Glenmorangie and Ardbeg brands, and the development of award-winning campaigns for both whiskies. Its e-commerce business has grown seven-fold since 2020.”