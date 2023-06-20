Lookers being acquired | Kurt Geiger raises funds

Markets: Live

Lookers agrees to be bought

Car dealer Lookers is being acquired by Canada’s Alpha Auto Group in a deal worth about £465 million, or 120p per share.

Lookers said investors who hold around 42% of its shares had already agreed to the takeover offer.

The company reported a pre-tax profit of £84.4m last year on revenue of £4.3bn.

Kurt Geiger raises capital

Luxury design company Kurt Geiger has agreed a £150 million fund raise to advance its international expansion.

The company has agreed a deal with Wells Fargo Capital Finance UK and Blazehill Capital to refinance its existing debt and grow in Europe and North America.

Founded in 1963, Kurt Geiger opened its first store on London’s Bond Street and has been based in the capital ever since.

Global markets

Investors were disappointed that a meeting between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Secretary of State Antony Blinken yielded no signs of progress from either side on contentious issues such as Taiwan, human rights and technology.

Investors were also worried China’s latest rate cut was not enough to boost confidence in the weakening economy and awaited a wider stimulus package by Beijing.

The Nikkei 225 index made a 0.1% gain, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dipped 1.4%.