Little puts Perthshire restaurant on the market

Selling up

Willie Little: retiring (pic: Terry Murden)

One of Scotland’s best-known restaurants, Little’s in Blairgowrie, has been put up for sale by its owner who invested almost £1 million converting the former church overlooking the River Ericht.

Willie Little, who also owns a fishmonger in Crieff, is looking to retire after spending 50 years in the trade and has instructed Cornerstone to find a buyer for the 80-cover restaurant.

He acquired the derelict church on the Rattray side of the river in 2015 and set about an extensive two-year renovation.

it was a project that almost broke him. “The architect took one look inside and headed for the door,” he told Daily Business in an interview last year. He got his way, invested £900,000 to tackle the dry rot and restored the building. Little’s has been thriving ever since.

During lockdown Mr Little became something of a local hero among those housebound customers who were grateful for the fish delivery service he set up. It was so successful he admits he was tempted to shut the restaurant.

Cornerstone said: “One of the largest tasks in the restoration was maintaining and restoring the stained glass window to the south-facing side of the property.”

