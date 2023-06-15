L&G hires CEO | Asos | China stumbles | ECB rates

Markets: Live

7am: Legal & General hires CEO

Legal & General Group has appointed António Simões as group chief executive, replacing Nigel Wilson who is retiring after 11 years in the post.

Mr Simões, pictured, joins from Banco Santander where he has been regional head of Europe since September 2020. He has led Santander’s businesses in the UK, Spain, Portugal and Poland, working across retail and commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, wealth management and insurance.

Prior to joining Santander, he spent 13 years at HSBC, including as CEO of UK and Europe, and latterly CEO of global private banking, based in London and Hong Kong. He is a former McKinsey & Company partner.

He will take up his post formally on 1 January. Sir Nigel will remain as chief executive in the meantime.

7am: Asos

Online fashion retailer Asos said sales continued to fall but it has maintained in its full-year guidance.

Sales in the three months to 31 May fell 14% to £858m, while sales in the year so far are down 9% to £2.69bn.

However, the company said the fall in sales reflects “deliberate actions on capital allocation to improve profitability.”

“I am confident in the direction we are going, we have restored profitability in the period and made good progress in clearing through our inventory to generate cash,” said chief executive José Antonio Ramos Calamonte.

7am: Parkmead departure

Ryan Stroulger, finance director at energy company Parkmead, has left the company by mutual agreement.

7am: AMTE Power in financing talks

Battery developer and manufacturer AMTE Power has warned that it needs to raise further finance “within no less than the next four weeks”.

Global markets

China’s economy stumbled in May with industrial output and retail sales growth missing forecasts, adding to expectations that Beijing will need to do more to shore up a shaky post-pandemic recovery.

China’s central bank cut the interest rate on its one-year medium-term lending facility, the first such easing in 10 months, prompting an uplift in stock prices. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbed 1.2%.

Attention today switches to the European Central Bank which is set to announce a further rate rise of 25 basis points, followed by the Bank of Japan on Friday and the Bank of England next week.

As expected the US Federal Reserve decided to ‘skip’ a rate rise this month by leaving its benchmark funds rate window at 5-5.25%, and chair Jerome Powell said the US central bank needed to gather more information about the economy to determine what to do next.

However, expectations are for two more 25 basis point hikes this year, causing markets to push short-term US yields higher and close out bets on any cuts in 2023.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.68% , while the S&P 500 managed gains of 0.08%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was 0.39% higher.

Markets believe the Bank of England will lift rates to a peak of at least 5.75% from the current 4.5%. That would take it to its highest level since July 2007.

Sterling climbed to its highest level against the US dollar in a year as investors bet that the Bank of England will take a tougher stand against inflation than even the US Federal Reserve.

The pound jumped around 0.7% to almost $1.27, taking it to its strongest level against the dollar since April 2022.

The FTSE 100 closed 7.96 points higher at 7,602.74.