Labour to base state energy company in Scotland

Starmer in Edinburgh

Sir Keir Starmer wants Britain to become a clean energy superpower (pic: Terry Murden)

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says his publicly-owned energy company will be based in Scotland if the party wins next year’s General Election.

Sir Keir’s plan to locate Great British Energy’s HQ north of the border is part of an attempt to topple the SNP amid forecasts that Labour could win a majority of seats in Scotland that will be vital if he is to get the keys to Downing Street.

The Scottish Conservatives said that Labour’s plans to ban all new licences for oil and gas fields will throw thousands of workers out of a job and risk the country’s energy security.

Scottish Tory energy spokesman Liam Kerr demanded Sir Keir sack Ed Miliband as his party’s climate change and net zero spokesman over his “ruinous” and “ignorant” oil and gas policy.

He said the Ed Miliband-devised position shows “breath-taking ignorance” and plays fast and loose with 90,000 Scottish jobs.

Labour has been anxious to stress that oil licences currently in progress will not be revoked and that oil and gas will remain part of the energy mix for years to come.

He would not block the Rosebank oil and gas field west of Shetland which is expected to secure permission from the Conservative government in the next few weeks.

He is understood to have assured Rosebank licence holder Equinor, the Norwegian state-owned energy company, that he will not stand in its way.

Sir Keir’s likely endorsement of the new North Sea field is the latest revision of his green policy from a seemingly hardline plan to stop all new oil and gas developments.

The Labour leader was forced to soften his approach to green transition after criticism from industry and trade union figures concerned over jobs and energy security.

Unveiling his energy mission in Edinburgh today Sir Keir says the number of jobs generated in Scotland in the clean power sector alone would more than double compared to those planned by the SNP.

Daily Business revealed in 2021 that the SNP had abandoned a promise in 2017 to set up a Scottish publicly-owned energy company. The SNP also said it would create 130,000 green jobs by 2020 but just 20,500 green jobs were delivered by that point.

Sir Keir said: “The route to making Britain a clean energy superpower, slashing energy bills and creating tens of thousands of quality jobs runs through Scotland.

“That is why GB Energy, our publicly owned energy company, will be headquartered in Scotland, the heart of the British energy industry. “I mean it when I say that our energy plans will be made in Scotland- cutting energy bills for Scottish families and delivering the jobs and investment in Scottish communities that for far too long have been let down by the SNP and Conservatives.

“When it comes to capitalising on Scotland’s energy resources, for fifteen years the SNP Government has chased the headlines but not done the work. Labour will deliver lower bills, good jobs, and energy security for Scotland and the whole UK, as Britain leads the world in the fight against climate change.”

Anas Sarwar, leader of Scottish Labour, said: “I am determined to leave our children and future generations a better planet than we have now.

“But to do this, we need to sweep out both of our bad governments and deliver urgent action, because we are running out of time.”