Johnson quits as MP in outburst over inquiry

Boris Johnson at event during lockdown

Former prime minister Boris Johnson has resigned as an MP with a final burst of anger aimed at those who he accuses of trying to drive him out.

Mr Johnson spelled out his decision in a resignation letter that made clear his fury at a House of Commons investigation into whether he misled Parliament over Partygate.

It is understood that the Privileges Committee has ruled that he did mislead MPs and recommends he serve a ban from the Commons.

The suspension would be long enough to trigger a by-election in his Uxbridge constituency.

He said the standards committee, led by Labour’s Harriet Harman but including Tory MPs, “have still not produced a shred of evidence that I knowingly or recklessly misled the Commons.”

In evidence given to the committee in March, Mr Johnson admitted misleading Parliament, but denied doing it on purpose.

His decision to quit as an MP came hours after his Resignation Honours list was published, featuring some of his closest allies – including Priti Patel and Jacob Rees-Mogg – who have been rewarded with peerages.

Former secretaries of state Simon Clarke and Mr Rees-Mogg were knighted, while Ms Patel is made a dame.

No serving MPs were given peerages, avoiding by-elections for the Tories. It has been thought Scotland Secretary Alister Jack would move to the Lords.

Former Conservative minister Nadine Dorries was not put forward for the House of Lords, despite speculation she would be on the published list.

Ms Dorries – who served as culture secretary under Mr Johnson – stood down as an MP “with immediate effect” just over an hour before the honours list was released.

… more follows