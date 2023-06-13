Iomart posts record revenue on ‘good momentum’

Positive outlook

Reece Donovan: another busy year

Iomart, the Glasgow-based cloud computing company, posted a record £115.6 million revenue for the year to the end of March, up 12% on the previous year.

The company said this reflected a combination of improved customer renewal levels, organic revenue growth within core cloud managed services, inflationary pricing adjustments (primarily for data centre energy usage), together with the acquisition of Concepta last August.

It said the two recent acquisitions have expanded the group’s capabilities and routes to market, making the solution portfolio relevant to a wider audience.

Concepta provided £6.2m of revenue, a positive profit contribution, and is performing well, said the group. It added that subsequent to the year-end, the acquisition of Extrinsica Global, announced on 5 June, provides a large step forward in the group’s capabilities to support existing and new customers in their use of Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform.

The new regional sales leadership team reshaped the sales structure in H1, and the sales pipeline improvement noted in H1 is converting into stronger order booking levels in H2. There has been a return of customer renewal levels to long-term average rates, providing a more solid base of recurring revenue.

The board said strategic steps and the momentum achieved in the second half of the last financial year underpins its confidence in the outlook for the long-term prospects for the group.

Reece Donovan, CEO commented: “This has been another busy year at iomart for the full team. Together, we have generated good momentum across both the commercial and operational areas. A higher level of M&A activity has also been pleasing to see, with two acquisitions having been completed in the last ten months.

“These acquisitions have expanded our capabilities and routes to market, making our solution portfolio relevant to a wider audience.

“The increase in the effectiveness of our sales activities, the operational improvements made, the resilience of our business model and our clear focus on execution gives us a stronger foundation on which to accelerate organic growth whilst making selective acquisitions.”

Iomart’s shares are up by a significant 32% over the last three months. However, analysts have expressed doubts that the current momentum will be maintained because of declining earnings and a commitment to spending most of its profits in paying dividends. However, the proposed dividend is down 3% to 3.5p from 3.6p.

Speaking to Daily Business, Mr Reece said the company would continue to seek out small acquisitions each year.

“The business has been successful historically in acquiring small companies,” he said. “

CFO Scott Cunningham defended the dividend policy, saying the £6m spent was a small cost and was not at the expense of investment in the business.

At 165p, iomart’s stock has outperformed the FTSE AIM All-Share by 40% YTD and 4% in the past 12 months.

Analysts at Shore Capital said: “We see iomart building positively on market expectations.

“Surveys of the managed IT services sector were positive for iomart’s medium-term outlook, in our view, and validated its secure hybrid cloud strategy.”