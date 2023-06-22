Ingledew joins board of collaboration group

Technology

Stephen Ingledew: thrilled (pic: Terry Murden)

Fintech Scotland chairman Stephen Ingledew has joined the board of the Centre for Finance, Innovation, and Technology (CFIT) as a non-executive director.

CFIT, established this year, operates at the crossroads of government, regulators, and industry, serving as a central force for collaboration within the financial innovation space. It aims to set priorities, drive solutions, and foster growth within the UK fintech sector.

Alongside fellow NXD Alex Marsh, former head of Klarna UK, Mr Ingledew will bring experience and insights to the CFIT team and will chair its remuneration and nomination committee collaboration.

He said: “I am thrilled to have been appointed NED for CFIT. Having set up Fintech Scotland in 2018 to deliver positive economic outcomes through financial innovation, I have first hand experience of driving collaborations across diverse stakeholders and organisations and can bring my expertise to the team as we, jointly, lead the charge for financial innovation across the UK.”