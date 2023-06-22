Update:

Technology

Ingledew joins board of collaboration group

| June 22, 2023
Stephen Ingledew
Stephen Ingledew: thrilled (pic: Terry Murden)

Fintech Scotland chairman Stephen Ingledew has joined the board of the Centre for Finance, Innovation, and Technology (CFIT) as a non-executive director.

CFIT, established this year, operates at the crossroads of government, regulators, and industry, serving as a central force for collaboration within the financial innovation space. It aims to set priorities, drive solutions, and foster growth within the UK fintech sector.

Alongside fellow NXD Alex Marsh, former head of Klarna UK, Mr Ingledew will bring experience and insights to the CFIT team and will chair its remuneration and nomination committee collaboration.

He said: “I am thrilled to have been appointed NED for CFIT. Having set up Fintech Scotland in 2018 to deliver positive economic outcomes through financial innovation, I have first hand experience of driving collaborations across diverse stakeholders and organisations and can bring my expertise to the team as we, jointly, lead the charge for financial innovation across the UK.”

Appointments, Technology & Health No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Charles Quinn

Quinn joins Consenna as non-executive director

Consenna, which works with global technology brands to drive sales through their channel partners, hasRead More

John Pattison

Sterling hires Pattison from ScS in landmark year

Home furnishing company Sterling Furniture Group has marked its 50th anniversary with the appointment ofRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.