Higher rate rise likely as inflation unchanged

7am: Inflation unmoved

Pressure will be heaped on the Bank of England to take a more aggressive approach to interest rate rises after the inflation rate for May remained at 8.7% against expectations that it would fall.

Analysts were expecting the Bank to lift borrowing costs tomorrow by 25 basis points to 4.75%, but evidence of persistently high prices may force the it into a larger rate increase tomorrow.

Food inflation fell to 18.3% and Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, said: “It is a really positive sign that food inflation has fallen for the second consecutive month, the first time this has happened since the Ukraine war began.”

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: “We know how much high inflation hurts families and businesses across the country, and our plan to halve the rate this year is the best way we can keep costs and interest rates down.

“We will not hesitate in our resolve to support the Bank of England as it seeks to squeeze inflation out of our economy, while also providing targeted support with the cost of living.”

ONS Consumer Price Index figures, May 2023.

Year on Year changes Apr-23 May-23 CPI (overall index) 8.7% 8.7% 01 Food and non-alcoholic beverages 19.0% 18.3% 02 Alcoholic beverages and tobacco 9.1% 9.3% 03 Clothing and footwear 6.8% 7.1% 04 Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels 12.3% 12.1% 05 Furniture, household equipment and maintenance 7.5% 7.5% 06 Health 7.0% 8.3% 07 Transport 1.5% 1.2% 08 Communication 7.9% 9.1% 09 Recreation and culture 6.3% 6.7% 10 Education 3.2% 3.2% 11 Restaurants and hotels 10.2% 10.3% 12 Miscellaneous goods and services 6.8% 6.8%

7am: Abrdn deal stateside

Abrdn’s US subsidiary Abrdn Inc is acquiring the healthcare fund management capabilities of Tekla Capital Management, a global specialist healthcare investment adviser based in Boston, Massachusetts.

7am: Halfords

Halfords posted a 38% fall in annual profit, after the bicycle retailer and car servicing group was hit by the tough comparison against COVID-boosted bike demand the previous year, and as it invested in prices to support customers.

For the 12 months to the end of March, Halfords posted underlying pretax profit of £51.5 million, just behind a consensus forecast of £53.7m.

Global markets

In the US on Tuesday, Wall Street ended in the red, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.7%, the S&P 500 down 0.5% and the Nasdaq Composite down 0.2%.

In Asia today, the Nikkei 225 index in Tokyo was up 0.7%. In China, the Shanghai Composite was down 0.7%, while the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was down 2.2%.