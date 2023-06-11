Hibs cash in as Nisbet heads south to Millwall

Star leaves

By a Daily Business sports reporter |

Hibernian have cashed in on their star forward Kevin Nisbet who has joined English Championship side Millwall in a deal reported to be worth £2 million.

His departure robs the Edinburgh club of their main playing asset and coach Lee Johnson will be keen to access some of the fee to replenish his squad.

Nisbet, who has 10 Scotland caps, has agreed a three-year contract with a one-year option, months after Hibs rejected an earlier approach from the London club.

But with only a year remaining on his deal at Easter Road, the club felt they had to sell the player. He scored 12 goals in the season just ended, helping Hibs to fifth place in the Premiership.

Nisbet, 26, suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in February 2022, which made him miss the start of this season. He had been linked with a move to Rangers.

It is understood that Nisbet’s previous club, Dunfermline, will receive a share of the fee because of a sell-on clause when he signed for Hibs in 2020.

Hibs chief executive Ben Kensell said: “After deciding to stay in January, Kevin informed us that he wanted to leave the Football Club this summer, which we understood. Following those discussions, we had to ensure we got the best possible deal for him.

“We’re happy with the fee we received, and we wish him all the best for the future with Millwall.”

Hibs manager Lee Johnson added: “We’re disappointed to lose Nizzy after he did so well for us on his return but understand that he wanted to go on a new adventure down south.

“Although he will be missed, this presents a new opportunity for someone else to step into that role.

“We thank him for his contribution and wish him all the best in England.”