Grant hired to help take SP&C to next phase

By a Daily Business reporter |

Ian Gray, left, with Andrew Grant (pic: Terry Murden)

Social Print and Copy CIC (SP&C), which supplies copier and print solutions to the third sector in Scotland, has brought in Andrew Grant as partnership manager.

Mr Grant brings with him extensive experience from the charity world and a business development perspective.

He spent three-and-a-half years helping drive growth for the international translation business Lingo24, while voluntary work has seen him commit himself to Children 1st in the capital as a befriender and also work one-to-one with adults for the mental health charity Health and Minds.

Commenting on his appointment at SP&C, he said: “It is an exciting phase for the business. Thanks to my background in both sales and charity, I have the skillset required to help us take the next step.

“I’ll be bringing in more clients, to raise more revenue so we can do more training. The big attraction for me was to do something that was still commercially orientated but also be a mentor.

“The target is to support the training platform and apprenticeship scheme by raising revenue and ploughing the profits back into the business so many more people can benefit.”

SP&C was set up four years ago by a group of charity partners and print industry professionals determined to change the way the third sector met its printer and copier needs.

Under the leadership of founder and CEO Ian Gray, SP&C has now also established itself as a training platform, offering upskilling and employability opportunities for young people interested in sales and procurement in the third sector.

Continuing to grow rapidly, the Edinburgh-headquartered company recently expanded into Glasgow.

“We have been looking for someone who is the right fit to lead as partnership manager and we have found that person in Andrew,” said Mr Gray.

“He has a wide range of experience, particularly within Third Sector ranging from coaching young people to technology delivery and business development.

“He appreciates our platform for the delivery of our goods and services is paramount to upskilling and educating young people and he will play a key part in our ongoing growth as we continue to make a difference to people’s lives.

“The training model has been successful as the delivery of our products and services guarantees a platform for our young persons, providing a true representation of work experience and the values of service delivery thanks to the support of end user organisations.”