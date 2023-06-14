GDP edges up | Shell boosts dividend | AssetCo | Entain

Markets: Live

7.15am: GDP grows

The UK economy is estimated to have grown slightly in the three months to April, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed.

Gross domestic product (GDP) grew 0.2% in April, after a fall of 0.3% in March. For the three months to April, GDP grew by 0.1%.

The figure was in line with analysts’ expectations and was driven by the services sector, which expanded 0.3%. Output in consumer-facing services, such as stores and restaurants, grew by 1% in April, following a fall of 0.8% in the previous month

A rebound from a fall in March was boosted by growth in the service sector.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, pictured, said: “We are growing the economy, with the IMF saying that from 2025 we will grow faster than Germany, France and Italy.

“But high growth needs low inflation, so we must stick relentlessly to our plan to halve the rate this year to protect family budgets.”

7am: Shell

Shell is raising shareholder returns while committing to fewer emissions through a “balanced energy transition”.

An enhanced focus on performance and stronger capital and cost discipline will underpin higher shareholder distributions of 30-40%, compared with 20-30% previously, through a combination of dividends and share buybacks.

7am: AssetCo

Martin Gilbert, chairman of wealth management business AssetCo, said the business is “behind where we want it to be” after a half-year of “unrelenting market pressure”.

7am: Entain

Gambling group Entain has raised £600m via a placing and open offer to help fund the acquisition of Poland’s leading sports-betting operator, STS, announced after the market close Tuesday.

The owner of Coral and Ladbrokes agreed the £750m acquisition, alongside its joint venture partner EMMA Capital.

Global markets – US interest rates on agenda

The US Federal Reserve is expected to leave interest rates unchanged today for the first time since the US central bank began its aggressive round of monetary policy tightening in March last year.

A statement and new quarterly economic projections are due at about 7pm (BST). Fed Chair Jerome Powell will later hold a press conference.

The so-called ‘skip’ doesn’t mean it’s the end of increases. Analysts expect policymakers to point towards two more quarter-percentage-point hikes by the end of the year.

The European Central Bank is set to announce a further rate rise of 25 basis points tomorrow, followed by the Bank of Japan on Friday and the Bank of England next week.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 145.79 points, or 0.4% after annual headline CPI inflation in the US last month rose 4.0% (consensus: +4.1%), its lowest level since March 2021.

This compares to 4.9% in April. In monthly terms, CPI rose 0.1% (consensus: +0.2%), compared to a gain of 0.4% in April.

The likelihood that this may ease pressure on interest rates and a rally in metal prices after China’s central bank cut borrowing costs for the first time in ten months helped lift equity markets. The FTSE 100 closed 24.09 points higher at 7,594.78.

The Hang Seng was down 0.7% while the Nikkei 225 closed up 1.5%.