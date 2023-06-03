Future of Treble-winning Celtic boss remains unclear

Rodgers, Brown linked with return

Speculation: Ange Postecoglou

Ange Postecoglou wrote himself into Celtic history books with a Scottish Cup victory over Inverness Caledonian Thistle – but it remains to be seen whether he writes his name on a new contract at Parkhead.

The 3-1 triumph at Hampden Park saw the 57-year-old complete the Treble, a world record eighth such achievement for the club, and the fifth in just seven years.

Goals from Kyogo, Liel Abada and Jota completed a comfortable victory under the Glasgow sunshine.

In the run-up to the final, speculation had been building that the Australian-Greek is the No. 1 target for managerless Tottenham Hotspur, with talks reported to be arranged for the coming days.

Given the chance to put the rumours to bed after the cup win, Postecoglou, who became the fifth Celtic boss to complete the clean sweep of domestic honours, remained tight-lipped on his future.

“I anticipate enjoying this moment for the next 24, 48 hours, as long as I can before somebody drags me away and takes my attention away from enjoying something that has been hard-earned,” said the Celtic manager, who is on a rolling 12-month contract.

“The reality of it is there’s probably players in that dressing room who won’t be here next year. That’s the nature of football. But I want them to enjoy it, I’m going to enjoy it and that’s all I’m going to focus on until somebody grabs me by the collar and tells me that I have to answer certain questions.

“Whatever other people want to focus on and talk about, I am not going to miss enjoying this moment with this group of people. But also I owe it to my family, my friends, those people closest to me. Everyone works hard and makes sacrifices to enjoy these moments.

“I understand that other people who aren’t invested in it want to ask these questions, but for me right now the most important thing is that we reflect and just be in the moment of crowning something special. They deserve to enjoy this moment because, irrespective of what happens in the future, why would they not want to enjoy this moment for what it is? It is something historic.”

Should Postecoglou find the lure of the English Premier League too strong to ignore, high-profile names are already being linked as a replacement.

West Ham boss David Moyes is thought to be among the contenders, while former Celtic skipper Scott Brown and ex-manager Brendan Rodgers have also emerged as surprise candidates.