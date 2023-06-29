Four lettings at Framework offices in Glasgow

Property deals

Refurbished: Framework offices

Four more occupiers have signed leases at Framework in Glasgow, which offers 36,460 sq ft of contemporary workspace over eight levels.

The facility at 124 St Vincent Street was acquired in 2019 by Shelborn Asset Management which embarked on an extensive refurbishment.

Real estate advisor CBRE, alongside joint letting agent Ryden, have now agreed deals with a number of tenants.

Law firm Jackson Boyd has taken the whole of the first floor and is relocating from an office in Wellington Street.

HR services firm The Adecco Group has taken the entire ground floor – the first new physical office for Adecco since it closed its branches during Covid and operated virtually.

Recruitment firm I-Multiply has moved from Buchanan Street to take one of the studios, along with First Marine Solutions, an offshore energy services firm which has relocated from an office in St Vincent Place.

Andy Cunningham, senior director at CBRE Scotland, commented: “Despite the difficulties surrounding return to work patterns in Glasgow, these deals are evidence of strong demand for high quality space in a central location with a focus on wellbeing.”