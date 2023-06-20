Update:

Loan finance

Former Hilton hotel to become student rooms

| June 20, 2023
Former Hilton Aberdeen
The former Hilton in Aberdeen

Blackfinch Property, a lender to the residential and commercial real estate sectors, has completed a £9.7m development loan facility to convert a former hotel into student accommodation.

The Hilton Hotel in Aberdeen ceased trading in early 2020. As such, only minimal work is necessary to achieve the conversion to student accommodation.

On completion, the scheme will offer 105 rooms, and associated communal space to bring students together. All rooms will be larger than the typical studio rooms available in purpose-built student accommodation schemes.

David Diemer, investment director at Blackfinch Property, said: “Having originally worked with the borrower [Optimal] to refinance their original purchase of this site late last year, we were delighted to be able to conclude this development loan to ensure the conversion of the property to provide much-needed student accommodation.”

News, Property, Scotland No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

David Montgomery

Montgomery latest top executive to quit M&G

M&G Wealth’s Scotland-based managing director David Montgomery is leaving the company amid further turmoil atRead More

DRS collection point at Aldi

Circularity Scotland plunges into administration

Circularity Scotland, the body expected to manage a controversial bottle and can recycling scheme inRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.