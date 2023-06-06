Firms seek partners at Europe’s fintech showcase

Money20/20

Nicola Anderson: fantastic opportunity (pic: Terry Murden)

Eight Scottish companies will be seeking international partnerships when they join Europe’s largest event for the fintech sector.

In a collaboration between FinTech Scotland and Scottish Development International (SDI), the Scottish firms have been selected to participate in Money20/20, held in Amsterdam from today until Thursday.

Money20/20 hosts more than 7,500 delegates representing about 2,300 companies across 90 countries. Over three days, these industry leaders, emerging disruptors and prominent tech companies will discuss trends, share expert insights and make significant connections within the fintech ecosystem.

These eight Scottish fintech companies – Zumo, DirectID, Autorek, Modulr, BR-DGE, Level-E Research, Waracle and Teradata – form part of a broader UK delegation.

Nicola Anderson, CEO at FinTech Scotland, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for these companies to showcase their innovative solutions.

“As FinTech innovation across the UK and Scotland continues to thrive, we can expect to see more exciting developments from this innovative sector in the years to come. International growth remains a strategic priority for fintech SMEs and we’re focused on partnering with SDI to deepen connections with priority markets”

The eight companies are slated to present their novel fintech solutions to prospective partners and investors in a spotlight event at the UK pavilion. Beyond the direct opportunities for the participating Scottish firms, SDI will also use Money20/20 to underline the potential for foreign investment within Scotland’s vibrant fintech sector.

Boasting more than 220 domestic and international fintech companies, Scotland’s fintech sector includes a range of developments in areas such as from payments and blockchain to open banking and regtech.

Reuben Aitken, managing director of international operations at Scottish Enterprise, said: “With a rich history in financial services, internationally renowned universities and an innovative tech scene, Scotland’s fintech sector enjoys an incredibly strong global reputation.

“Money20/20 is Europe’s largest fintech event and we look forward to joining FinTech Scotland in showcasing the very best our fintech sector has to offer, opening doors for Scottish firms to international markets and delivering investment opportunities here in Scotland in the process.”