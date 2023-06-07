Ex-Inchcape CEO Brearley joins Vardy as COO

Car dealer

Peter Vardy, the Scotland-headquartered automotive group, has appointed James Brearley, former Inchcape UK CEO and a highly experienced leader in the UK Automotive Industry, as chief operating officer.

Group founder, Peter Vardy, said: “Following the launch of our 2030 Strategy in 2020, our aim has been to significantly expand the Peter Vardy Group by 2030 which, despite the disruption caused by the covid pandemic, we are on track to achieve.

“To enable this growth, it was vital we added capacity to our strong leadership team, and I am therefore thrilled that James Brearley has joined us.

“James’s extensive experience in both automotive retail and distribution, make him an invaluable addition to our leadership team as we continue our growth plans globally”.

Mr Brearley said: “I have tremendous respect for what Peter and his team have accomplished thus far and for the energy, ambition, values, and passion that permeate the business.

“Our industry is undergoing significant changes, which will undoubtedly present opportunities as smaller operators seek to exit and only the most capable large operators thrive.

“The Peter Vardy Group truly understands retail, possesses strong financial backing, and has embraced technology to drive growth and streamline costs. We have an outstanding platform for expansion, and I am eagerly looking forward to this exciting period ahead.”