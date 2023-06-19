Edinburgh office buildings sold in £40m deals

Assets acquired

7 Castle Street

Two prominent Edinburgh office buildings have changed hands in separate deals for a combined price of nearly £40 million amid continued investor interest in core assets in the city.

Six-storey building, 7 Castle Street, at the junction with Princes Street, has been acquired by FSX Holdings, while Caledonian Exchange in Edinburgh’s Exchange district has been purchased by Catella APAM.

Property consultancy Knight Frank acted on behalf of the vendors on both deals, with purchasing advice provided by GLJ Property on 7 Castle Street and EYCO on Caledonian Exchange.

The Castle Street building provides 40,249 sq. ft. of retail and office accommodation with Vodafone, CBRE, and SSE among its occupiers.

Situated on Canning Street, Caledonian Exchange consists of 59,710 sq. ft. of Grade A office space. Its occupiers include law firm Lindsays and youth information platform Young Scot.

Knight Frank said the two transactions take core-plus offices deals in Edinburgh to £100 million over the last 12 months, following the sales of Orchard Brae House, Edinburgh Quay 1, and Exchange Tower.

Caledonian Exchange

Alasdair Steele, head of Scotland commercial at Knight Frank, said: “The deals for 7 Castle Street and Caledonian Exchange show that investor demand for offices in Edinburgh remains strong, despite a challenging macro-economic and lending backdrop.

“7 Castle Street is a unique asset, facing onto one of the most popular tourist attractions in Europe, while Caledonian Exchange is among the Exchange’s best-known buildings.

“Combined with other recent deals, around £100 million of core-plus offices have been sold in Edinburgh during the last year.

“At a time when the ‘flight to quality’ has been a major trend across the UK, the deals demonstrate the resilience and the depth of investor interest in the city, with prime stock relatively limited and the occupier market remaining strong.”