Edinburgh firm PureLiFi signs US maritime deal

Reseller tie-up

Light connectivity has been developed in Scotland

PureLiFi, an Edinburgh company that transmits wireless connectivity via light, has signed a three-year deal with US-based Fairbanks Morse Defense, a reseller to maritime customers.

FMD is a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management, and the deal will provide those users with access to data transmission capabilities while at sea.

“The ability to have secure connectivity while at sea is a mission-critical capability for our maritime defence customers,” said George Whittier, chief executive of FMD. Customers include the US Navy and Coast Guard, and Canadian Coast Guard.

“PureLiFi’s technology pairs perfectly with FM OnBoard, enabling technicians to securely communicate from the engine room with live, remote technicians who can help troubleshoot any issues.”

LiFi is a mobile wireless technology that uses light rather than radio frequencies to transmit data. The company’s Kitefin LiFi system is the first mission deployable LiFi system designed specifically for the defence industry, and builds on the inherent physical security of containable light communications to ensure that data is only transmitted to the right people in the right place.

Alistair Banham, pureLiFi CEO, said: “Fairbanks Morse Defense is quickly becoming known for its best-in-class maritime defense technology solutions, and we consider this to be an ideal collaboration for expanding our presence in the US.”