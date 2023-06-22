Ease immigration rules to beat inflation – Hammond

Markets: Live

Philip Hammond: need to strike a balance

Immigration rules should be relaxed to ease calls for wage rises which in turn would help control inflation, according to a former Chancellor.

Lord Hammond, who was at the Treasury under Theresa May’s premiership, said the Government has to strike a “balance” over immigration. Allowing more workers into the country would create more competition for jobs and lower workers’ ability to push for pay increases.

His comments this morning come hours before the Bank of England is poised to raise interest rates for the 13th time in a row after disappointing figures showed price rises have not eased.

Lord Hammond told LBC: “I don’t think The Bank [of England] has got much choice [but to tip the country into recession] unless the Government does something pretty significant intervening in the labour market in a different way.

“I think the Government has regarded any relaxation of migration rules as being politically toxic. But raising mortgage rates on the scale we’re seeing is also politically toxic.

“I think we might have to have a debate about the balance.”

Pressure will be heaped on the Bank of England to take a more aggressive approach to interest rate rises after the inflation rate for May remained at 8.7% against expectations that it would fall.

Analysts were expecting the Bank to lift borrowing costs tomorrow by 25 basis points to 4.75%, but evidence of persistently high prices may force the it into a larger rate increase tomorrow.

Food inflation fell to 18.3% and Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, said: “It is a really positive sign that food inflation has fallen for the second consecutive month, the first time this has happened since the Ukraine war began.”

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: “We know how much high inflation hurts families and businesses across the country, and our plan to halve the rate this year is the best way we can keep costs and interest rates down.

“We will not hesitate in our resolve to support the Bank of England as it seeks to squeeze inflation out of our economy, while also providing targeted support with the cost of living.”

Some analysts say that raising rates too high and too quickly risks forcing the economy into a recession as businesses stop borrowing for investment.

ONS Consumer Price Index figures, May 2023.

Year on Year changes Apr-23 May-23 CPI (overall index) 8.7% 8.7% 01 Food and non-alcoholic beverages 19.0% 18.3% 02 Alcoholic beverages and tobacco 9.1% 9.3% 03 Clothing and footwear 6.8% 7.1% 04 Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels 12.3% 12.1% 05 Furniture, household equipment and maintenance 7.5% 7.5% 06 Health 7.0% 8.3% 07 Transport 1.5% 1.2% 08 Communication 7.9% 9.1% 09 Recreation and culture 6.3% 6.7% 10 Education 3.2% 3.2% 11 Restaurants and hotels 10.2% 10.3% 12 Miscellaneous goods and services 6.8% 6.8%

Global markets

Wall Street’s main stock indices finished in the red after Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell suggested he was not done hiking rates.

The falls were led by tech stocks, with the Nasdaq Composite falling 1.2%, while the S&P 500 slipped 0.5% and the Dow Jones closed down 0.3%.

7am: Whitbread

Premier Inn owner Whitbread said on Thursday its first-quarter sales came in ahead of last year’s figures, supported by strong demand for travel and leisure and robust performances of its UK hotels.

The hospitality industry is witnessing a rebound as travel across the world recovers from the pandemic fallout, while a cost-of-living crisis has seen demand for budget hotel chains soar with consumers tightening their purse strings.