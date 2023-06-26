Update:

Subsea technology

Duncan takes role as CEO at Interventek

| June 26, 2023

Aberdeen-based, subsea intervention technology specialist, Interventek, has hired Vert Rotors CEO Alan Duncan in a similar position to expand its technology and service offering.

He was previously senior executive at a number of companies including Zetechtics, Fugro, Aker Kvaerner, Hydril and ABB.

With over 30 years’ commercial experience he has worked internationally throughout his career on projects across Europe, the Americas, Australasia, Africa and the Middle East. As a global service line director at Fugro, he had responsibility for an eight-figure ROV and associated tooling business with around 150 staff.

He said: “In the coming months we plan to intensify our international focus, building on the strong connections already fostered and ensuring that our products and services are readily available in key markets.

“We’ll also be more visible in the North Sea region, as we grasp new opportunities to support the expanding P&A sector.”

Stuart Ferguson, Interventek’s chairman, said: “Alan is a well-respected figure in the subsea industry and brings a wealth of experience and connections to the role of CEO.

“He has impressed the board with his strategic clarity and focus and his active enthusiasm for new opportunities. His strong people-centric approach will serve us and our clients well as we build on the excellent achievements from the team to date and scale the business through its next strategic development phase.”

