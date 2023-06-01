DM Hall makes first acquisition beyond Scotland

Surveyors unite

New team: (l to r): Scott Harrington and Charles Metcalf of Hyde Harrington; Alan Gordon of DM Hall; Paul Evans of Hyde Harrington; and John McHugh of DM Hall



DM Hall, the firm of chartered surveyors, is expanding beyond Scotland for the first time with the acquisition of Carlisle and Kendal practice Hyde Harrington.

It is the first step in a growth strategy that will see DM Hall seek further opportunities in the North of England and beyond.

The directors and staff at Hyde Harrington will remain in place and in time the firm will be rebranded as part of the DM Hall group which has 23 offices across Scotland.

Alan Gordon, senior partner at DM Hall, said: “It is a logical step for us to look for further growth opportunities beyond Scotland where we already have a strong presence and a respectable market share in most areas of the country, and where we have successfully grown and diversified significantly in recent years.

“Hyde Harrington is a highly respected professional firm which, under the leadership of Directors Scott Harrington, Paul Evans, and Charles Metcalf, has established an impressive footprint and reputation across the North of England and, indeed, in South-West Scotland.

“We welcome the opportunity to work with one of the dominant players in the region and with a team which not only shares our values but also has similar ambitions for growth.”

Scott Harrington said: “It has been clear from our discussions that DM Hall sees itself as being in the region for the long term and developing as successfully as it has in Scotland. Our entire team is very pleased to be part of that ambition.”