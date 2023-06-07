Update:

Death announced

Diageo CEO Menezes, 63, dies after short illness

| June 7, 2023
Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes
Ivan Menezes during a visit to Edinburgh (pic: Terry Murden)

Diageo, owner of Johnnie Walker whisky and Guinness, has announced that its chief executive Ivan Menezes has died aged 63, following a brief illness.

CEO-designate Debra Crew was installed as interim on Monday after Mr Menezes undertook emergency medical treatment.

Mr Menezes, a British-American national, who was born in the Indian city of Pune, was set to retire at the end of this month.

He was in the hospital receiving treatment for conditions including a stomach ulcer, the company said in a statement on Monday.

He joined the company after its formation through the merger of Guinness and Grand Metropolitan in 1997. Sales have surged under his leadership.

