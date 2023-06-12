Update:

CT aims for Big 4 approach to SME customers

| June 12, 2023
Leader: David Shadwell

Accountancy and advisory firm CT, formerly Chiene + Tait, has launched a consulting division which aims to bring a ‘Big 4’ approach to supporting SME clients.

CT: Evolve will be led by consulting partner David Shadwell who brings more than 20 years experience with leading firms in the sector.

The launch of the new division is part of a wider a rebrand and restructuring programme at CT aimed at reshaping the firm.

Mr Shadwell said: “The launch of CT: Evolve acknowledges the fast-changing business landscape and growing demand amongst SME clients.”

CT partner and executive committee member Neil Norman said: “This new service is part of the ongoing evolution of our firm.”

