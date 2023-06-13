Centrica ‘robust’ | Bellway orders weaker | jobs data

Markets: Live

REFRESH PAGE FOR UPDATES

7.30am: Jobless falls

The UK unemployment rate fell to 3.8% in the three months to April, down from 3.9% last time.

Wages grew at their fastest rate on record outside the pandemic, but still lag behind the cost of living.

Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at the ONS, said: “In cash terms, basic pay is now growing at its fastest since current records began, apart from the period when the figures were distorted by the pandemic.

“However, even so, wage rises continue to lag behind inflation.”

Scotland’s unemployment rate remained low at 3.1%. The estimated employment rate (16-64 years) fell over the quarter to 74.6% and the estimated inactivity rate (16-64 years) rose to 22.9% over the same period.

Wellbeing Economy Secretary Neil Gray said: “The continued near-record unemployment rates for those aged 16 and over across Scotland and for men aged 16 and over are welcome. However, the economic outlook remains challenging, particularly with the ongoing cost of living crisis.

7am: Centrica

British Gas owner Centrica said it has seen “significantly” higher profit in its retail arm and that performance in the first five months of the year, across the business, has been strong overall.

“Given our current outlook, we expect 2023 full year group adjusted earnings per share to be around the top end of the range of recent sell side analyst expectations, with adjusted earnings per share heavily weighted towards the first half,” Centrica said.

First half net cash generation is also expected to be robust.

The company gave the update ahead of its AGM today.

7am: Bellway

Housebuilder Bellway said a weaker order book and the prospect of more interest rate rises would see average prices fall.

The company maintained guidance that it would deliver full year volume output of around 11,000 homes, compared with 11,198 in the 2022 fiscal year with an overall average selling price of around £300,000, down from £314,399 at the end of July last year.

In a trading update for the five months to 4 June, it said:” “Overall reservations in the period have been lower than the prior year, however, we have been encouraged by the levels of customer interest and the seasonal uplift in demand.”

For the next financial year it continues to expect lower year-on-year volume output.

“While customer interest is currently healthy, the board remains mindful that cost of living pressures and the uncertain path of future interest rates could impact housing demand.” said the company.

7am: Iomart

Iomart, the Glagow-based cloud computing company, posted a record £115.6 million revenue for the year to the end of March, up 12% on the previous year.

The company said this reflected a combination of improved customer renewal levels, organic revenue growth within core cloud managed services, inflationary pricing adjustments (primarily for data centre energy usage), together with the acquisition of Concepta last August.

The two recent acquisitions have expanded the group’s capabilities and routes to market, making the solution portfolio relevant to a wider audience.

Full story here

Global markets

Traders are looking ahead to key US inflation data today that could tip the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision on Wednesday.

Markets see a 78% chance that the US central bank will hold rates steady, with the balance anticipating another 25 basis point hike, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

The dollar was lower early today. Sterling was quoted at $1.2534, up from $1.2511 at the London equities close on Monday.

Wall Street ended higher on hopes that the Federal Reserve to leave interest rates unchanged. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 0.6%, the S&P 500 up 0.9% and the Nasdaq Composite up 1.5%.

In China, the Shanghai Composite was down 0.1%, while the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was up 0.3%.

China’s central bank cut a key policy interest rate on Tuesday, in a surprise move to boost the country’s flagging economy.