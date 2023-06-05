Postecoglou agrees Tottenham Hotspur deal

Celtic's £5m compensation

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Deal: Ange Postecoglou

Celtic fans’ worst fears have been realised with Ange Postecoglou agreeing to become the new manager of Tottenham Hotspur.

It’s understood the 57-year-old will pen a two-year deal, with the London club reportedly paying around £5m in compensation.

The news comes 48 hours after Postecoglou guided Celtic to an historic treble in his second season in charge, Saturday’s Scottish Cup victory over Inverness Caledonian Thistle completing a world record eighth clean sweep of domestic honours.

The Greek Australian will become Spurs’ fourth permanent boss, after Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo and Antonio Conte since Mauricio Pochettino was axed in 2019.

The Parkhead board will now turn their attentions to replacing the man who revitalised the Hoops in his two seasons at the helm, winning five of the six available trophies.

Former treble-winning boss Brendan Rodgers is out of work having been sacked by Leicester City earlier this season, although his return may not be universally welcomed by supporters who were angered by his decision to leave for the Foxes mid-season.

West Ham’s David Moyes is another name being touted with a move to the east end of Glasgow, while former Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch and ex-captain Scott Brown are said to be under consideration, although the latter has only just moved into management at Fleetwood Town after hanging up his boots.

Whoever gets the job will have big shoes to fill, such was Postecoglou’s impact at Celtic with some shrewd signings and tactical awareness.

Celtic’s star man this season has been Japanese ace Kyogo, and it would not come as a surprise should the new Spurs boss attempt to lure the free-scoring front man to London having brought him to Parkhead.